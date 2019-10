BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Hochtief <(HOTG.DE)> on Thursday confirmed its 2019 guidance for operating net profit after posting a 8.8% revenue growth in the third quarter, thanks to an international construction boom.

Third-quarter operating net profit was up 37.3% at 181.1 million euros ($202.09 million), the company said, adding that its order backlog increased by 11.5% to 50.5 billion euros in the same period.