NHL selects William Hill as an official sports betting partner

Mar 27, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) controls the puck ahead of Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League said on Thursday that the U.S. division of UK bookmaker William Hill Plc will become an official sports betting partner of the NHL.

The league will get marketing revenue from the sports book, which can use NHL brands in advertising. Terms of the multiyear deal were not disclosed.

Such commercial deals between sports leagues and bookmakers have been coming quickly since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last May to allow states to legalize, regulate and tax sports wagering.

Eight states now offer legal sports betting, including Nevada, which was never subject to the prior federal ban and has sanctioned sports wagering for years.

William Hill already has partnership deals with two NHL teams, the Vegas Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils.

The NHL in November announced a sports wagering partnership with FanDuel Group, a unit of Paddy Power Betfair Plc, coming on the heels of an agreement with MGM Resorts International.

“We continue to work directly with stakeholders to cultivate relationships across the sports betting landscape,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Partnering with William Hill US, a leader in both the sports book and mobile betting marketplace, provides a tremendous opportunity to further fan engagement.”