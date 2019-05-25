Ice Hockey: Finland stun Russia to reach world championship final

Ice Hockey World Championships - Semifinals - Russia v Finland - Ondrej Nepela Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia - May 25, 2019 Finland's players celebrate after winning the match. REUTERS/David W Cerny

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Finland ground out a shock 1-0 win over tournament favorites Russia to reach the world championship final on Saturday after their captain Marko Anttila scored midway through the third period in the Ondrej Nepela Arena.

Sunday’s gold-medal match will pit the Finns, who won their last world title at the same venue in 2011, against either Canada or the Czech Republic, who clash in the other semi-final later on Saturday.

The Russians steamrolled into the last four with eight straight wins and scored 40 goals in the process, but an ironclad Finnish defense stifled them out in a rugged contest.

Both goaltenders, Russia’s Andrei Vasilevski and Finn Kevin Lankinen, pulled off a string of superb saves before Anttila swept home a rebound after Vasilevski parried Henri Jokiharju’s fierce slap-shot.

Although they were on the back foot for long spells against the fast-skating Russians, Finland always looked more likely to score from lightning breaks and nearly did in the second period when Niko Ojamaki hit the post.

The Russians left an empty net in the last 90 seconds to deploy an extra forward but failed to pierce the Finnish armor as the outstanding Lankinen deflected everything the 2014 champions threw at him.