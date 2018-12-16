Belgium beat Netherlands in final shootout to win maiden World Cup

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Belgium won a tense penalty shootout 3-2 against three-times champions Netherlands to win their first men’s hockey World Cup title at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

A goalless stalemate in regulation time forced the shootout which also resulted in a 2-2 deadlock after five penalties each.

Florent van Aubel then converted to put Belgium ahead before the Netherlands’ Jeroen Hertzberger shot wide to dash their hopes of a fourth title as Belgium became the sixth nation to win the World Cup.

Earlier, two-times defending champions Australia thumped England 8-1 in the third-place playoff match.