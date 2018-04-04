LafargeHolcim says Schmidheiny to step down from board‍​

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim (LHN.S) said on Wednesday that Thomas Schmidheiny, the cement maker’s largest shareholder and a driving force behind the merger which created the company, will step down from its board at its 2018 annual general meeting.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Schmidheiny, who owns 11.4 percent of the Franco-Swiss company, will remain a shareholder, it said.

Former Lafarge Chairman and Chief Executive Bertrand Collomb will also be standing down, LafargeHolcim said.