HollyFrontier to run refineries at up to 81% of capacity in third quarter

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner HollyFrontier plans for its five refineries to run up to 81% of their combined throughput of 457,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the third quarter of 2020, said Timothy Go, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The refineries’ combined crude oil throughput will range between 340,000 and 370,000 bpd in the third quarter, Go said on a conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss the company’s second-quarter results.