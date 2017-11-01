FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HollyFrontier beats profit estimate as refining margins surge
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Our top photos from October
Pictures
Our top photos from October
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in an hour

HollyFrontier beats profit estimate as refining margins surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by higher refining margins in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey that swept through Texas.

Industry wide margins for diesel and gasoline surged to more than two-year highs in early September as Harvey battered Texas, destroying gasoline lines in various parts of the state.

Dallas-based HollyFrontier said on Wednesday its refinery gross margins surged 48 percent to $14.55 per barrel in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $272 million, or $1.53 per share, from $74.5 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

HollyFrontier said it recorded a $111.1 million pretax gain due to an adjustment of market inventory valuation in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.07 per share. Analysts on average had estimated a profit of 89 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.