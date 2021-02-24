HollyFrontier loss widens on weak demand, lower refining margin

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp said on Wednesday its loss widened in the three months to December from the previous quarter, hurt by lower fuel demand and weaker refining margins.

A resurgence in coronavirus cases across the world has stalled recovery in liquid fuel demand, hitting refiners who are also grappling with rising crude prices and higher costs associated with blending of renewable fuels into their products.

U.S. refining margins were below $10 a barrel on average - the threshold above which most refiners make money - for the majority of the fourth quarter of 2020.

HollyFrontier said its quarterly refinery gross margins dropped 18.5% sequentially to $4.02 per barrel produced.

Like larger rivals Valero, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum, HollyFrontier also pinned recovery hopes on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Adjusted net loss widened to $118.6 million, or 74 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from a loss of $66.9 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter.