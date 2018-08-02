FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

HollyFrontier misses profit estimates on higher costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) missed second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as the company was hit by higher operating costs and it refined lesser volumes of crude.

The profit miss comes at a time when larger rivals Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) and Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) topped Wall street estimates last week on higher refining margins.

Dallas-based HollyFrontier, which mostly processes sweet crude oil said its refinery gross margins rose by 45.8 percent to $16.57 in the reported quarter.

Operating costs rose 18.7 percent to $3.96 billion. The company’s refinery throughput was 490,200 barrels per day (bpd), down from 498,300 bpd, a year earlier.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $345.5 million, or $1.94 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $57.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2LSmaUS)

Sales and other revenue rose to $4.47 billion from $3.46 billion.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of $1.45 per share, missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.61 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

