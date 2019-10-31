October 31, 2019 / 10:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

HollyFrontier reports 21% drop in quarterly adjusted profit

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) reported a 20.7% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, as a shortage of low-cost heavy crude hit its refining margins.

Total refining gross margin fell 3.7% to 769.8 million in the third quarter.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $278 million, or $1.68 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $350.7 million, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

