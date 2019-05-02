May 2, 2019 / 10:43 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

HollyFrontier's first-quarter profit falls 5.6 percent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a 5.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday due to lower refining margins.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $253.1 million, or $1.47 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $268.1 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier. [bit.ly/2Y0V28C]

Sales and other revenue fell to $3.90 billion from $4.13 billion.

Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

