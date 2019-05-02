HollyFrontier's profit beats as lower costs offset outage impact

(Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp beat quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, as lower costs offset slightly weaker refining margins and a fall in oil processed due to maintenance at its large refineries.

The refiner joins bigger rivals Valero Energy and Phillips 66 in posting better earnings at a time investors and analysts had largely expected poor performance due to higher prices of Canadian crude.

Total operating costs and expenses fell 6 percent to $3.51 billion in the first quarter.

“With a rebound in the gasoline market and no major planned downtime until September, we are well positioned for strong financial performance heading into the summer driving season,” Chief Executive George Damiris said.

HollyFrontier, which mostly process sweet crude oil, said its refinery gross margins fell to $12.74 per barrel in the quarter, from $12.83 per barrel a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders fell 6 percent to $253.1 million in the quarter ended March 31. [bit.ly/2Y0V28C]

Excluding items, the Dallas-based company posted a profit of 54 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 43 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales and other revenue fell to $3.90 billion from $4.13 billion.