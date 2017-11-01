FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier's profit surges in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Sony revives pet AI project
Technology
Sony revives pet AI project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 10:52 AM / in 12 minutes

U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier's profit surges in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp’s (HFC.N) profit more than tripled in the third quarter, making it the latest oil refiner to benefit from high refining margins in the aftermath of hurricanes that swept through the U.S. Southeast and Midwest.

The company said on Wednesday net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $272 million or $1.53 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $74.5 million or 42 cents per share a year earlier.

Sales and other revenue climbed to $3.72 billion from $2.85 billion.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.