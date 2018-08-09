Los Angeles prosecutors review sex assault cases against actors Seagal, Anderson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Thursday that it was reviewing new sexual assault cases involving three celebrities: film producer Harvey Weinstein, action movie star Steven Seagal, and actor Anthony Anderson, the star of the television comedy series “Black-ish.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. actor Steven Seagal watches the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

The case involving Weinstein brings to six the number under review by Los Angeles prosecutors.

District Attorney spokesman Greg Risling did not give details of the allegations or when the alleged assaults took place.

Representatives of Weinstein, Seagal and Anderson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Weinstein has been charged in New York with three cases of sexual assault. He has been accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct, including rape, but has denied ever having non consensual sex with anyone.

FILE PHOTO: 49th NAACP Image Awards – Show – Pasadena, California, U.S., 15/01/2018 – Show host Anthony Anderson speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The initial accusations against Weinstein in 2017 sparked the #MeToo social media movement that has seen many people publicly accuse men in business, politics and entertainment of sexual misconduct and many resigned as a result.

Seagal, 66, the star of 1980s movies like “Under Siege,” was made a Russian citizen by President Vladimir Putin in 2016 and earlier this month was made a special representative for Russian-U.S. humanitarian ties.

The claims involving Anderson, 47, were first reported by U.S. media in July.

Entertainment news website “The Blast” said a woman had filed a report with Los Angeles police accusing Anderson of assaulting her last year after she catered an event thrown by the actor.

Anderson’s representative said in July that the actor “unequivocally disputes the claim.”

Anderson was nominated last month for an Emmy award for his performance as the head of an African-American family in the comedy series “Black-ish.”