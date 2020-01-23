Israel's Netanyahu calls Iran 'most anti-Semitic regime'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech to commemorate the victims of Leningrad Siege during the Second World War, in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. Emmanuel Dunand/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called Iran “the most antisemitic regime on the planet” during an address during a Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

“I am concerned that we have yet to see a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet. A regime that openly seeks to develop nuclear weapons and annihilate the one and only Jewish state,” Netanyahu told assembled world leaders.

“Israel salutes President Trump and Vice President Pence for confronting the tyrants of Tehran,” he told the audience, which included Pence.