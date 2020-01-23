Pence says the world must stand strong against Iran, anti-Semitism

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said the world must stand strong against “a vile tide of anti-Semitism” sweeping the world, and singled out Iran as a main perpetrator.

“We must be prepared to confront and expose the vile tide of anti-Semitism that is fueling hate and violence all across the world and we must stand together,” Pence told an audience of world leaders during a Holocaust memorial forum in Jerusalem.

“In that same spirit, we must also stand strong against the leading state purveyor of anti-Semitism, against the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map. The world must stand strong against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.