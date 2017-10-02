Canada's Home Capital cuts 10 percent of workforce

(Reuters) - Canada’s biggest non-bank mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc (HCG.TO) said on Monday it had reduced its workforce by about 10 percent since the second quarter and reaffirmed its expectation to achieve about C$15 million ($12 million) in future savings.

FILE PHOTO - The entry to the Home Capital Group's headquarters is seen at an office tower in the financial district of Toronto, Ontario, Canada on May 1, 2017. Picture taken using a wide angle lens. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

The company, which had initiated a cost-savings program in February, had 816 active employees as of June 30. (bit.ly/2xbelOF)

Home Capital said it is still facing high costs after investors withdrew more than 90 percent of funds from the mortgage lender’s high-interest savings accounts.

The withdrawals accelerated when the Ontario Securities Commission accused Home Capital of making misleading statements to investors about its mortgage underwriting business.

The company reached a settlement with the commission in June and accepted responsibility for misleading investors.

Home Capital said on Monday that it does not expect to record any further significant expenses as part of the program.

The lender had previously incurred restructuring costs of about C$9.7 million after tax in the first half of 2017.