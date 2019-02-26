Home Depot same-store sales miss Wall St. forecasts

A Home Depot store is seen in Long Beach, California, U.S., September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Home Depot Inc missed Wall Street estimates for same-store sales on Tuesday, as rising U.S. home prices weakened housing demand and construction activity.

The nation’s largest home improvement retailer said sales at U.S. outlets open for at least 52 weeks rose 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, below analysts’ average forecast of a 4.5 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Quarterly net sales rose to $26.49 billion, but missed analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion.