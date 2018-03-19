FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
March 19, 2018 / 7:57 AM / a minute ago

Ikea rival Home24 trims losses as it eyes listing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German online retailer Home24, which wants to challenge IKEA’s dominance of the European furniture market, accelerated sales and trimmed its losses in the fourth-quarter after sources reported it is considering a stock market listing. [nL8N1QX64B]

    Home24, in which ecommerce investor Rocket Internet (RKET.DE) holds a 43 percent stake, said quarterly sales rose 21 percent to 80 million euros ($98 million), while its gross profit margin rose 1 percentage point to 46 percent.

    Launched in 2009 in Berlin, the firm delivers furniture in seven European markets, plus Brazil. It said on Monday that its Latin American region was the first to reach breakeven in the fourth quarter.

    Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Tom Sims

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.