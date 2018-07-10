FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 8:27 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Taiwan's Foxconn posts 24 percent rise in June sales; sets second-quarter record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, on Tuesday said sales rose 24 percent in June, helping the Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier post its best-ever second-quarter revenue.

FILE PHOTO: A motorcyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW), in a stock exchange filing said revenue reached T$389.9 billion ($12.82 billion) in June from T$315.1 billion in the same month a year prior.

The figure is Foxconn’s highest ever for June, and helped the firm set an April-June record, a company representative said on a call with reporters after the announcement, without disclosing the second-quarter figure.

The representative attributed the growth to the consumer electronics, computing and communications sectors.

The result comes as China, a major production base for Foxconn, and the United States, a major market, impose import tariffs against each other.

In June, Chairman Terry Gou said China and the U.S. are engaged in a technology war, not a trade war, describing the impact of the spat as Foxconn’s biggest challenge.

($1 = 30.4040 Taiwan dollars)

Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Hong Kong slot team; Editing by Christopher Cushing

