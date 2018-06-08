Apple supplier Foxconn posts fastest monthly sales rise in about half a year

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW), the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, posted on Friday a 24 percent rise in its May sales, posting the biggest gain since December 2017, mainly due to strong sales in computing products.

FILE PHOTO: A motorcyclist rides past the logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Hon Hai, known better by its trade name Foxconn and a key supplier of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) products, took in revenues of T$347.1 billion ($11.60 billion) in May, up from T$279.8 billion from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange.

A Foxconn representative told reporters on a call after the revenue announcement that the robust growth was due to computing, consumer and communications products.

The announcement came after the Taiwan market closed. Hon Hai's shares ended down 2.9 percent, lagging the broad TAIEX index's .TWII 0.85 percent fall.