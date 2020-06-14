Explosion hits Honda's plant in central Japan, 2 workers hospitalized

TOKYO (Reuters) - An explosion was reported at Honda Motor Co Ltd’s plant in central Japan, police said on Sunday, with two workers sent to the hospital with burns.

The explosion at a switchboard occured at around 9:15 am lcoal time (0015 GMT) in Honda’s plant in Suzuka city, Mie prefecture, an officer with the prefectural police said. Two workers in their 20s, who were checking the switchboard, were injured and sent to be treated, the officer said.

The company is investigating, a spokesman said.