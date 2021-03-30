Honda recalls 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps

FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Tuesday it will recall about 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps that could fail and lead to engine problems.

The recall includes 628,000 U.S. vehicles and covers various 2018-2020 model year Acura and Honda vehicles. Honda has received no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

The recall covers some Accord, Civic, CR-V, Fit, Pilot, Ridgeline, MDX, RDX and TLX vehicles.