July 31, 2018 / 7:00 AM / in an hour

Honda first-quarter profit up 11.2 percent on higher North America sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Tuesday posted an 11.2 percent rise in operating profit for the first quarter on higher automobile sales in North America and a rise in motorcycle sales in Asia.

FILE PHOTO - The Honda logo is seen on a Honda car displayed at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Operating profit at Japan’s No.3 automaker was 299.3 billion yen ($2.69 billion) for April-June, versus 269.2 billion yen a year ago. This was above an average estimate of 250 billion yen from six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Honda upgraded its forecast for full-year operating profit to 710 billion yen from an earlier view for 700 billion yen, as it expects to take a smaller hit from a stronger domestic currency. The revised forecast represents a 15 percent decrease on the year.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar

