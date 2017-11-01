Honda raises full-year operating profit outlook on Asia sales

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd on Wednesday raised its forecast for full-year operating profit by 2.8 percent as it expects to sell more cars and motorcycles this year, particularly in Asia, while it also sees a weaker yen boosting its bottom line.

The logos of Honda Motor Co. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan’s third-biggest automaker expects to post operating profit of 745.0 billion yen ($6.54 billion) in the year to March, up from a previous forecast of 725.0 billion yen.

In July-September, it posted a 152.9 billion yen operating profit, down 32.9 percent from 228.0 billion yen a year earlier and slightly lower than a mean 153.84 billion yen taken from 11 analyst estimates in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While litigation settlement weighed on operating profit for the quarter, Honda raised its full-year forecast based on a revised assumption of the yen trading around 109 yen to the U.S. dollar.

The forecast still represents an 11.4 percent slide from last year.

In September, Honda agreed to pay $605 million in the United States over economic damages suffered by drivers of its cars under recall to replace air bag inflators made by Takata Corp, which are liable to deploy with too much force. [nL2N1LI18Y]

On a group basis, Honda sold 452,000 vehicles in North America in the quarter, down from 479,000 units a year earlier.

Offsetting those lower sales are booming sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, where Honda sold 1.03 million vehicles in January-September, up 18 percent from the same period last year.

As a result, Honda expects to sell 2.1 million vehicles this year in Asia compared with 1.92 million in North America, historically its biggest market. Overall, Honda expects to sell 5.13 million vehicles globally in the year to March, up from a previous forecast of 5.08 million units.