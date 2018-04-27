Honda sees lower annual profit as firm yen offsets higher sales

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Friday forecast a 16 percent drop in operating profit for the current financial year, as it expects a firmer yen to offset cost reductions and a slight rise in global sales of cars and scooters.

The Honda logo is seen on a Honda car displayed at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The outlook highlights the vulnerability of Honda and other Japanese automakers, which get a large chunk of their revenue from overseas markets, to currency fluctuations. A firmer yen eats into profits repatriated from abroad.

Honda, Japan’s No. 3 automaker, expects an operating profit of 700 billion yen ($6.41 billion) in the year to March 2019, versus a median forecast for 877 billion yen from 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Honda's projection is based on expectations that the yen JPY= will trade at 105 yen to the U.S. dollar, compared with 111 yen in the year ended March 2018.

Its profit had come in at 833.5 billion yen in 2017/18, when the company had been saddled with higher expenses related to incentives and other marketing issues, as well as costs stemming from a U.S. litigation settlement linked to the recall of faulty airbags made by Takata used in its cars.

However, Honda expects its global car sales to rise to 5.375 million units this year, from 5.199 million in the year just ended. Much of the growth will come from North America, with sales there seen rising a percent to 2.015 million units.

Honda’s sales had slipped a touch last year in the world’s No.2 auto market as it continued to grapple with competition and falling demand for sedans, a mainstay of Japanese automakers in the region, amid an overall slowdown in growth.

ASIA SALES

It expects to sell more cars in Asia as well, but cautioned gains would be limited given Honda’s production capacity in China is stretched while it builds another plant in the country.

Honda expects sales in Asia, its top regional market, to climb to 2.22 million from 2.166 million a year ago.

Its sales in the region have more than doubled over the past five years, underpinned by China, the world’s top auto market.

The automaker has seen a significant bounce in China sales since 2015, helped by popular SUVs and more recently by a redesigned Civic.

But its sales in China hit a speed bump when an engine issue prompted the company to suspend CR-V sales in March. The automaker has said it may have to do the same with the Civic in the coming months, after Chinese authorities rejected its plan to recall 350,000 cars to fix the problem.

A bright spot for Honda is its Asian motorcycle operations.

Scooter sales have surged in India, where it dominates the market, along with Vietnam and Thailand.

Honda expects global motorcycle sales to rise to 20.545 million units this year from 19.554 million last year.

($1 = 109.2800 yen)