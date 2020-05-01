World News
May 1, 2020 / 1:36 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Honduran president denies drug trafficking accusations

1 Min Read

Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during a joint message with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Chad Wolf (not pictured), at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - The drug trafficking accusations against Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez are “100%” false, the president’s office said on Thursday, after U.S. prosecutors announced drug trafficking charges against a former chief of the Honduran National Police.

Hernandez has not been charged with a crime, but U.S. prosecutors and witnesses at the trial of his brother, Tony Hernandez, have implicated him in drug trafficking and taking bribes.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below