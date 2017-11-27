Nasralla practically assured of Honduras election win-official

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - With 70 percent of ballots counted in the Honduran presidential election, opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla maintains a five point lead over President Juan Orlando Hernandez, and is set to win, an election official said on Monday.

A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, holds up a poster of Nasralla while waiting for official presidential election results outside at the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

“The technical experts here say that it’s irreversible,” said Marcos Ramiro Lobo, one of four election tribunal magistrates. “(Nasralla) is practically the winner.”

Speaking to Reuters, Lobo said Nasralla had kept up a five point advantage over the incumbent Hernandez, who had been widely expected to win before the election took place.