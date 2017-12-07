FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latin American countries say support Honduran recount
Sections
Featured
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Reuters Investigates
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Wildfire burns homes, winery in L.A.'s posh Bel-Air neighborhood
California wildfires
Wildfire burns homes, winery in L.A.'s posh Bel-Air neighborhood
Cambodia goes all-in on China in casino port city
World
Cambodia goes all-in on China in casino port city
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 2:38 AM / in an hour

Latin American countries say support Honduran recount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Seven Latin American governments said on Wednesday that they supported the decision by Honduras’ electoral tribunal to proceed with a total recount of disputed ballots in the country’s Nov. 28 election.

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru expressed the position in a statement issued by Mexico’s foreign ministry.

“We urge Honduran citizens to wait in a peaceful manner for the vote recount,” the statement said.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.