December 18, 2017 / 2:19 AM / 2 days ago

Honduran presidential candidate Nasralla says election marred by fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduran center-left candidate Salvador Nasralla said on Sunday it was clear there had been fraud “before, during and after” a bitterly contested Nov. 26 presidential election and that he was headed to Washington to meet with U.S. and other officials.

Nasralla’s comments, made in a video posted on Facebook, followed a decision by the nation’s electoral tribunal to declare conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez the official winner of the vote. The announcement sparked calls for renewed street protests.

Nasralla said he had meetings planned with the U.S. State Department and the Organization of American States.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Paul Simao

