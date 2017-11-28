Honduran presidential candidate says to review presence of U.S. troops

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - The Honduran presidential candidate leading in a partial count of votes said he would review the benefit of having U.S. troops stationed at a base in the Central American nation if he wins the election, but also promised to deepen security cooperation.

Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at a hotel in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

In an interview with Reuters, the candidate, Salvador Nasralla, also said former president Manuel Zelaya would be an influential person in his government and that Zelaya’s wife Xiomara Castro would serve as his vice-president.

Honduras has been slow to release the results of Sunday’s election which President Juan Orlando Hernandez had been tipped to win, but partial results show an upset with Nasralla leading.

According to updated results released on Tuesday, Nasralla’s lead had narrowed to just under 4 points, with 62 percent of ballots counted.

Nasralla, a television star known for sports and talent shows who ran in a right-left coalition called the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, said he did not want to change contentious new rules allowing presidential re-election.

The Alliance has heavily criticized Hernandez for changing the rules to allow himself to run for a second term, describing the president as a dictator in the making.