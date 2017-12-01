FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honduran presidential result due at 9 pm: electoral tribunal
December 1, 2017 / 7:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Honduran presidential result due at 9 pm: electoral tribunal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduras will publish the final result for last Sunday’s presidential election at 9 p.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, said the head of the country’s electoral tribunal, David Matamoros.

Honduras has been stuck in political limbo since the election due to problems with the vote count.

The vote count initially favored opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla, then swung in favor of President Juan Orlando Hernandez after it came to a halt on Monday and restarted more than a day later.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

