Opposition takes surprise lead over U.S. ally in Honduras election
#World News
November 27, 2017 / 8:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Opposition takes surprise lead over U.S. ally in Honduras election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - A left-right coalition led by a flamboyant TV host took a surprise lead in the Honduran presidential election, initial results showed on Monday, upsetting forecasts that the crime-fighting, U.S. allied incumbent would comfortably win.

Salvador Nasralla, who helms the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, had 45.17 percent of the vote, while the National Party’s Hernandez had 40.21 percent with 57 percent of ballot boxes counted, according to the country’s election tribunal.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter

