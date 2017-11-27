Honduras president with strong lead in TV station's election exit poll

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - An exit poll by a Honduran TV channel gave a strong lead to President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a staunch U.S. ally of the center-right National Party, after polling stations closed in the poor Central American nation’s election on Sunday.

Honduras President and National Party candidate Juan Orlando Hernandez (C) gestures with Tegucigalpa's mayor Nasry Asfura and his wife Ana Garcia de Hernandez at National Party center in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 26, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The Channel 5 exit poll gave Hernandez 43.93 percent of the vote, with Salvador Nasralla, who helms a broad left-right coalition called the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, trailing on 34.70 percent.

The Honduras election tribunal is due to give its first official count later in the evening.