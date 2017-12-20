FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 5:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. sees no evidence that would alter Honduras election: State Dept official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has seen no evidence that would alter the results of Honduras’ presidential election but is withholding any final judgment for now, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

“We have not seen anything that alters the final result,” the official told reporters, adding that the United States was waiting to make a definitive judgment in case the opposition presents additional evidence of fraud in the election in which Juan Orlando Hernandez, a U.S. ally, has claimed victory.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammad; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama

