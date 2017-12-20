U.S. sees no evidence that would alter Honduras election: State Dept official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has seen no evidence that would alter the results of Honduras’ presidential election but is withholding any final judgment for now, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday.

“We have not seen anything that alters the final result,” the official told reporters, adding that the United States was waiting to make a definitive judgment in case the opposition presents additional evidence of fraud in the election in which Juan Orlando Hernandez, a U.S. ally, has claimed victory.