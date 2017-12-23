FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#World News
December 23, 2017 / 12:48 AM / Updated a day ago

Honduran opposition candidate Nasralla says "I no longer have anything to do in politics" after U.S. recognition of Hernandez victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Honduran opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla said his bid for the presidency was a “lost cause” on Friday after the United States recognized President Juan Orlando Hernandez as winner of the election.

“The situation is practically decided,” Nasralla said in an interview with TV network France 24. “I no longer have anything to do in politics, but the people, which are 80 percent in my favor, will continue the fight.”

The United States backed Hernandez as winner of the Nov. 26 election despite widespread misgivings about the vote count.

Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; additional reporting by Diego Ore and Julia Love; editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.