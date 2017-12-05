FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honduras opposition wants recount or runoff: ex-president Zelaya
Sections
Featured
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
U.S.
Wooden dams and river jams: U.S. strains to ship record grains
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
California wildfire
Emergency declared, thousands flee as fire rages near Los Angeles
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
Life Lessons
Designer Rachel Roy learned to bend so she will not break
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 10:27 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Honduras opposition wants recount or runoff: ex-president Zelaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Tuesday that the opposition candidate for the presidency, Salvador Nasralla, demands a total recount of votes or a direct run-off to resolve an ongoing political crisis.

Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya and Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate of the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship attend a news conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Nasralla, a TV star, had appeared set for victory shortly after the Nov. 26 election before the vote count suddenly halted. When it restarted, President Juan Orlando Hernandez eventually went into the lead, sparking major protests.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.