Honduras opposition wants recount or runoff: ex-president Zelaya

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Tuesday that the opposition candidate for the presidency, Salvador Nasralla, demands a total recount of votes or a direct run-off to resolve an ongoing political crisis.

Former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya and Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate of the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship attend a news conference in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Nasralla, a TV star, had appeared set for victory shortly after the Nov. 26 election before the vote count suddenly halted. When it restarted, President Juan Orlando Hernandez eventually went into the lead, sparking major protests.