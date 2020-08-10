Honduras, Mexican Caribbean shaken by shallow quake

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - An earthquake on Monday, which had its epicenter in the Caribbean near the Bay Islands of Honduras popular with tourists, was felt as far away as the Mexican coastal state of Quintana Roo, local authorities said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake was 10 km (6.2 miles) below ground. There were no immediate reports of damage.