FILE PHOTO: A car damaged by the floods due to the rains brought by Hurricanes Eta and Iota, is pictured in Villanueva, Honduras December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Hurricanes Eta and Iota have caused about $10 billion in damages in Honduras, the Central American country’s foreign minister Lisandro Rosales said on Monday.

The storms hit within two weeks of one another last month, bringing disastrous flooding to much of Central America.