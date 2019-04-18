Honeywell assessing its role in Boeing's next aircraft launch: CFO

A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc is evaluating the revenue potential from supplying parts to Boeing’s next major aircraft program, which is likely to be finalized by late 2019 or early next year, Chief Financial Officer Greg Lewis told Reuters.

Boeing has signaled that the proposed new mid-sized jetliner, known as NMA, will accelerate its drive to diversify beyond airframes and into services such as repairs and maintenance, where parts suppliers make much of their revenue.

“If Boeing decides to move forward on the NMA ... we feel like we have got some very competitive offerings that we could provide on a platform,” Lewis said.

“But it would have to be done in a way where it’s a good project for Honeywell and we are able to protect our intellectual property.”

Honeywell makes auxiliary power units, cockpit avionics and flight management systems for the aerospace industry.

Lewis also said that China’s C919 passenger jet program, manufactured by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC), was progressing well and was likely to meet its target of first deliveries in the next three or four years.

Honeywell is supplying parts for the narrowbody jet, which will compete directly with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320 aircraft.

There were reports that the C919 program was having problems with its flight deck design, raising concerns that the new jet would miss its target of entry into service by 2021.

“We are bullish on how that’s (the C919 program) going. Our equipment has performed well. As far as we can tell, they are on track for that 2021-22 type of entry into service date,” Lewis said.