Honeywell to shift global headquarters to Charlotte

A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) said on Friday it is relocating its global corporate headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, which is closer to several of the U.S. industrial conglomerate’s businesses in the Southeast of the United States.

The company, which makes everything from aircraft engines to catalysts used in petroleum refining, is currently based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Honeywell will also relocate the headquarters of its safety and productivity solutions (SPS) business unit to Charlotte from Fort Mill, South Carolina.

The SPS unit makes supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and personal protection equipment, especially footwear designed for workers.

“Charlotte is a top-10 destination city in the U.S. that will readily enable us to recruit and retain the world-class talent we will need over the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk said.

Honeywell will relocate about 150 to 200 New Jersey-based senior management positions and about 100 South Carolina-based employees to Charlotte between now and September 2019, the company said.

The company plans to gradually add about 500 corporate and SPS employees to the Charlotte location over the next five years, taking the total employment to about 750 at the new location by the end of 2024.

About 1,000 Honeywell employees will remain within the company’s six locations in New Jersey.