August 23, 2018 / 12:47 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Honeywell raises 2018 profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aerospace parts maker Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) on Thursday raised its full year adjusted profit forecast for the fourth time this year, citing continued confidence in the strength of its markets.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, U.S. January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Eric Miller/File Photo

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $8.10 to $8.20 per share for 2018, from its previous forecast of $8.05 to $8.15 per share.

On or around the effective date of each spin, Honeywell said it will get one-time dividends from Garrett and Resideo, totaling about $3 billion.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

