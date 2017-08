A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) was awarded a $409 million contract for the Next Generation Thermal, Power, and Controls program, "a multiple government agency and industry joint effort to develop revolutionary and innovative technologies by 2024 timeframe," the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.