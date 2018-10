WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) has been awarded a $1.04 billion contract for support of auxiliary power units for C-130, B-2, A-10, E-3 and B-1 aircraft, as well as F-15 components, F-16 turbine power units, and ground start carts, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

