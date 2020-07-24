Honeywell profit beats on cost controls, even as aerospace sales fall

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) on Friday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as cost controls and higher demand for its warehouse automation equipment helped cushion a sharp decline in its main aerospace business.

The diversified U.S. manufacturer said orders in its automation equipment unit, which counts Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) among its customers, rose by triple digits to $1.2 billion, following a surge in online shopping during the coronavirus crisis.

The crisis, however, cut demand for Honeywell’s higher margin commercial jet spares business, which made up 40% of the company’s aerospace unit last year. Sales in the unit, which makes parts for planes produced by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SE (AIR.PA), fell about 30% in the second quarter ended June 30.

Several analysts have warned that maintenance spending by airlines may not fully recover to 2019 levels until 2023, unless a vaccine is found. (bit.ly/3jCD9J4)

On an adjusted basis, Honeywell earned $1.26 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.21 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s net sales fell about 19% to $7.48 billion.