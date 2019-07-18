Business News
July 18, 2019 / 10:51 AM / a minute ago

Honeywell profit rises 21.6% on higher sales of aircraft parts, spares

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) on Thursday reported a 21.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, as higher demand for air travel drove sales of its aircraft parts and spares.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.54 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.27 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 15% to $9.24 billion due to certain divestitures.

Reporting by Divya R and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below