Honeywell profit rises 21.6% on higher sales of aircraft parts, spares

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) on Thursday reported a 21.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, as higher demand for air travel drove sales of its aircraft parts and spares.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.54 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.27 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 15% to $9.24 billion due to certain divestitures.