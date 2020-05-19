Breakingviews - The Exchange: Hong Kong's pressure cooker

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Covid-19 has halted anti-government protests, but tensions are simmering. Hong Kong-based lawyer and author Antony Dapiran explains to Robyn Mak how local officials and Beijing are using legal means to silence opponents, and why another summer of discontent is all but guaranteed.
