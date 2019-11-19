China stands firmly behind Hong Kong's chief executive: foreign ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday its government will continue to offer firm support to Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam, and is determined to safeguard its sovereignty.

China’s government will support Hong Kong police in enforcing the law, said Geng Shuang, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in comments made at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

China’s cabinet this morning announced the appointment of a new police chief in Hong Kong as authorities sought to end more than five months of unrest, triggered by fears that the Chinese central government is stifling the city’s special autonomy and freedoms.