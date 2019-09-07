Pentagon chief urges Chinese restraint over Hong Kong protests

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper holds a news conference with French Defense Minister Florence Parly (not pictured) at the residence of French Defense Minister in Paris, France, September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday urged the Chinese government to exercise restraint over protests in Hong-Kong.

Esper made his call as police checked people traveling to Hong Kong’s international airport for passports and air tickets, preventing protesters gathering for another “stress test” of road and rail links in the Chinese-ruled city.

Esper was speaking at a joint news conference held with his counterpart French defense minister Florence Parly in Paris.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced concessions this week to try to end the protests, including formally scrapping a hugely unpopular extradition bill, but many said they were too little, too late.

The bill would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, despite Hong Kong having an independent judiciary dating back to British colonial rule.

But the demonstrations, which began in June, have long since broadened into calls for more democracy and many protesters have pledged to fight on.