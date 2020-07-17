UK Supreme Court says to assess position of UK judges in Hong Kong appeal court

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Supreme Court said that it would continue to assess the position of serving UK judges on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal in discussion with the UK government.

Under a 1997 agreement, Britain has provided two serving law lords to sit on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal.

“Whether judges of the Supreme Court can continue to serve as judges in Hong Kong will depend on whether such service remains compatible with judicial independence and the rule of law,” said the president of the UK Supreme Court Robert Reed.

Reed added that the Supreme Court supported judges in Hong Kong in their commitment to safeguard judicial independence and the rule of law.